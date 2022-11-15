Sarawak Premier’s Office declares Nov 18 GE15 public holiday extended to Nov 19

KUCHING (Nov 15): The Sarawak’s Premier Office has declared the November 18 public holiday to be extended to November 19 to facilitate voters in the state to carry out their democratic responsibilities in this 15th general election (GE15).

In a statement from the Premier of Sarawak’s Office today, the Sarawak government has decided to declare two days of public holidays on November 18 and 19.

“This is following the Federal Government’s announcement yesterday to the same effect to allow voters to return to their respective polling stations to vote,” it said.

The Election Commission had set the polling date on November 19.

Earlier in a function at Tanjung Manis today, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg declared that November 18 will be a public holiday in the state.

He said this would give the people the opportunity to go back to their hometowns to vote.

“After discussing with the (caretaker) Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob) yesterday in Selangau, the Prime Minister has announced a public holiday, especially on November 18, so that the voters could go home and vote.

“Then after voting, they will go back on Sunday. So, I said if this is his decision, then Sarawak will also announce a public holiday on November 18. Only November 18,” he told a press conference.

Yesterday, Ismail Sabri announced that November 18 and 19 will be public holidays.

He said November 19 was also declared a public holiday as there may be some companies from the private sector, especially factories, that will be operating on that day, making it difficult for their employees to cast their votes.