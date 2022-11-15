Priscilla Lau challenges rivals to debate in Bahasa Malaysia on Sarawak’s autonomy

SIBU (Nov 15): Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) candidate for Lanang Priscilla Lau has challenged her opponents to an open debate on Sarawak’s autonomy using Bahasa Malaysia.

Lau is in a four-cornered fight for the constituency with incumbent and Democratic Action Party (DAP) candidate Alice Lau, Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) Wong Ching Yong, and independent Datuk Wong Tiing Kiong.

According to her, the political heavyweights that have thronged Sibu this election campaign prove that PSB has received recognition “nationally and internationally”.

She claimed that even PH’s choice for prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had talked about giving Sarawak’s rights back to the state.

Lau further claimed GPS and PH leaders have merely echoed what is contained in PSB’s manifesto.

She questioned why these leaders did not mention a timeframe to restore Sarawak’s rights.

“They said they would give back our rights, autonomy in education and healthcare as such. Okay, how soon? PH must tell us how soon they will return the autonomy to Sarawak,” she stressed during a press conference at PSB’s Bawang Assan office today.

She also called on the people to vote for the local-based party and not lose the momentum of seeing the state’s rights restored.

Separately, she said it is high time for Malaysia to emulate Singapore in electing representatives based on meritocracy.

“However, in Malaysia, our culture is based on race, religion, and kleptocracy. If it is not based on merit, the country will go from bad to worse.

“Look at the Indonesian president (Joko Widodo). He’s gained global recognition because he is a leader of merit and for the people,” she stated.

Lau said most leaders across the globe are well groomed to represent and lead their countries.

According to her, this is why she strove to improve herself after entering politics.

Lau pointed out she was not proficient in Mandarin but made it a point to pick up the language.

“I learnt the Chinese language because I aim to serve the rakyat better,” she added.