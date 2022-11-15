Rafizi: PH confident of winning more than 90 parliamentary seats

BALIK PULAU (Nov 15): Pakatan Harapan (PH) is confident of winning more than 90 parliamentary seats in the 15th general election (GE15).

PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli said PH was in the best position to win seats this election and expects the coalition to win over 90 seats, especially in their strongholds of Penang, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

“The new state we’re focusing on is Perak, we see a drastic rise, especially in Malay voters,” he said in a political talk in Balik Pulau at the Old Market parking lot here yesterday.

He expressed confidence that PH could take Perak, and the coalition would defend a majority of its seats in Johor and Melaka.

“This means, we now will surpass 90 seats with four days remaining to GE15. If things continue to go well, if there are no floods and no storms, if Umno continues to squabble among themselves, insyaAllah, we will surpass 100 seats and be in the best position to form the government,” he said. – Bernama