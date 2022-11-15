Reset Semporna first, says Hajiji

SEMPORNA (Nov 15): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor believed Semporna should be reset first.

Hajiji made the remark when responding to Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal’s talk about resetting Sabah.

“We must not be satisfied with the same old but look forward to a brighter future. Kita

mesti sempurnakan Semporna (we must make Semporna perfect),” said Hajiji who is also Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman.

Speaking at the meet-the-people session here on Tuesday, Hajiji said a ferry service from mainland Semporna to Pulau Bum-Bum will be seriously considered while waiting for the proposed Pulau Bum-Bum bridge to materialise.

“I will talk to the JKR (Public Works Department) and EPU (Economic Planning Unit) to see if we can start a ferry service to cater to the folks in Pulau Bum-Bum,” he said. According to him, the ferry services would be beneficial to the people on the vast island. As for the bridge proposal, he said it has been there for a long time but this time around he would take up the matter to the Federal government.

“If GRS-BN candidates win the elections here, I will personally take up the application to the Federal government,” he said.

With him were GRS candidate for Semporna, Nixon Abdul Habi and BN candidate for the Bugaya state seat, Abdul Aziz Ibnu.

Hajiji said the GRS-BN state government will look to resolve problems and issues affecting the people here that have been highlighted by the Semporna GRS candidate, including infrastructure issues at Kampung Simunul and Kampung Bangau-Bangau, which have been there for so long.

“If he (Shafie) cannot resolve the problems then let the GRS-BN government settle them,” he said.

Hajiji said it involved the people’s well-being, which is among the main pillars of the GRS-BN State Government’s Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya.

“We have a big agenda for Semporna and Sabah. We are concentrating on economic recovery and we are well on our way.

“Last year the State’s revenue was RM5.449 billion (the biggest in history) and this year it will be more than RM6 billion,” he said.

He assured that the GRS-BN State Government would not let up in its effort to bring development and progress to Sabah and its people through the Hala Tuju SMJ.

More importantly, he said Nixon Abdul Habi is a GRS-BN government-endorsed candidate who aims to bring the much-needed progress to the district.

Also present were Special Tasks and Coordination Minister Datuk Ariffin Arif, Assistant Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Isnin Aliasneh and several former people representatives namely Datuk Nasir Sakaran, Datuk Abdillah Hamid, Datuk Basali Hamid as well as other local community leaders.