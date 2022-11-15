Sarawak out of Agong’s Cup after two losses, one draw

KUCHING (Nov 15): Sarawak made an early exit from the 38th Agong’s Cup rugby championship.

The state squad finished last in Pool C with one draw and two defeats in the inter-state league.

The squad led by head coach Anthony Ting Tung Kion lost their opener 21-25 to Penang on Nov 5.

This was followed by a 106-10 mauling at the hands of the favourites Putrajaya at UPM Serdang rugby field on Nov 9.

Last Saturday, they got to play at home at the Song Kheng Hai rugby field here and salvaged some pride by holding Selangor to a 10-10 draw.

Sarawak was represented by 40 players aged between 19 and 42 years old. There were 17 players from Kuching, 10 from Sibu, five from Bintulu, four from Miri, three from Betong, and one from Mukah.

The tournament, which was originally scheduled for October, was postponed to November due to the announcement of the 15th general election.

Most of the state players were making their debut appearance in the premier 15-a-side national championship.

Sarawak Rugby Union deputy president Louis Jarau was the team manager while Zakaria Hamzah was the assistant head coach and Mohd Fahmi Ibrahim Othman the team physiotherapist.