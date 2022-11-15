Sarawak right place to promote Miss Tourism International’s core theme, says minister

KUCHING (Nov 15): The Miss Tourism International pageant has always been promoting friendship, culture and tourism, and in this regard, Sarawak is certainly the right place for the programme to promulgate these elements, says Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said this in the speech for the press conference on Miss Tourism International 2022 World Final, at Raia Hotel and Convention Centre here yesterday.

“Today, we welcome 40 beauty queens from around the world, even though we initially expected the participation of 50 delegates – we understand that there had been some challenges in ensuring the arrival and participation of the beauty queens due to transit procedures, flight or visa issues and also some unforeseen circumstances.

“We are, nevertheless, blessed with all these beauty queens present here today who have successfully landed on our beloved land, Kuching, Sarawak.

“We possess a rich cultural heritage, full of natural wonders to be explored, and people from diverse cultural backgrounds living in harmony with open hearts who are ever ready to welcome visitors from around the world,” he said in the speech, which was read by the ministry’s permanent secretary Datu Hii Chang Kee.

Adding on, Abdul Karim also expressed hope that the series of activities prepared by the organising team would give a positive and long-lasting impression of Sarawak on the beauty queens and also their guests from 40 countries.

“Not only bringing fond and sweet memories back with them to their respective homelands, but also to spark a flame of desire in them to come back to visit our beautiful state, along with their friends and family members in the future, and to revisit the tourist spots that they have co-created during their visit here this time,” he said.

The minister was also very happy to see the actualisation of the 25th Miss Tourism International World Final programme here, which is currently on-going until this Nov 27.

“It has been a long journey since Feb 22 this year, at 2pm, when we officially launched the 25th Miss Tourism International World Final, with subsequent pre-events that had been held every 22nd of each month between March and October, and here we are today, kickstarting the 18 days officially with this press conference.

“The efforts and the commitment of the organising committee, team members and all the supporting stakeholders are evident through the consecutively successful preceding events leading up to this point in time, marking the start of the world final.

“Hence, we are expecting a series of fun and fulfilling activities happening in the upcoming days, until the ‘Coronation Night’ on Nov 25,” he said.

The press conference was also attended by Miss Tourism International franchise holder and president Tan Sri Datuk Danny Ooi, and Miss Tourism International 2022 World Final main organiser, YAST Group chairwoman Esther Law.

Themed ‘Promoting Tourism, Culture and Friendship’, the pageant gathers the delegates from 40 countries and engage them in promotional visits to many tourist places, including a two-day one-night stay in Lundu and a day visit to Bau.

Other highlights of the event will be the creation of the ‘Miss Tourism International Friendship Garden’ at Unity Park where the delegates will be planting three species of trees and putting their palm prints on the International Palm Print Impression Wall.

Apart from the main Miss Tourism International title to be awarded on ‘Coronation Night’ this Nov 25, there will also be four other other titles and two special awards to be announced: ‘Miss Tourism Queen of The Year International’, ‘Miss Tourism Metropolitan International’, ‘Miss Tourism Global’, ‘Miss Tourism Cosmopolitan International’, together with ‘Le Dreamgirl of The Year International’ and ‘Miss South East Asia Tourism Ambassadress’ awards.

The contestants also stand to win a host of subsidiary titles, namely ‘Best In National Costume’, ‘Best In Talent’, ‘Miss Friendship’, ‘Miss Popularity’, ‘Miss Charm’, ‘Miss Photogenic’, ‘Best in Social Media’, ‘Miss NUZEZO Glamour’ and ‘Best in Cat’s Portrait’.

Miss Tourism International 2021, Jessy Silana Wongsodiharjo from Indonesia, will be present to crown this year’s winner.

Tickets are still available for the Nov 25 grand crowning, set to commence at 7pm.

For more information, contact Nurraya Hasbie on 012-442 6012.