Siburan to have administrative complex soon, says Premier

KUCHING (Nov 15): An administrative complex will be built in Siburan following its elevation to full district status, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the state government had set aside a special allocation to upgrade Siburan in terms of infrastructure.

“As Siburan has been elevated from sub-district to full district, we will build an administrative block in the area.

“This will of course take time – we cannot do it immediately. But we have done our planning and have given a special allocation in 2023 to upgrade Siburan in terms of the administrative complex,” he said at the launch of the SJK Chung Hua Siburan Sports Complex today.

Abang Johari said this in response to a request by Mambong assemblyman Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, who had raised the matter in his welcoming speech earlier.

He said he believed the proposed administrative complex will benefit Siburan folks once completed.

Additionally, Abang Johari also announced a Siburan district council will be set up.

“When we have district, the next thing is to have a district council – we will establish the Siburan district council. If there is a district council, there will be councillors to administer Siburan district,” he said.

As to Dr Jerip’s request on new additional community leaders in Siburan, Abang Johari said the state secretary’s office will study the matter.

Also present was GPS candidate for Puncak Borneo Datuk Willie Mongin.