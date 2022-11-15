Soon Koh claims rival Clarence Ting ‘forced’ to contest, demands SMC chairman declare commitment to serve  

SIBU (Nov 15): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh has claimed that his Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) rival for Sibu Clarence Ting was forced to contest for the coalition.

Wong challenged Ting, who is locked in a three-cornered fight for the seat along with incumbent Oscar Ling from the Democratic Action Party (DAP), to declare his commitment in serving Sibu folk.

According to Wong, Ting, who is Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman, had repeatedly said previously he was uninterested in contesting in this election.

“Before nomination, he repeatedly said that he was not interested in participating in the election. He didn’t want it because he’s not interested or he’s not prepared.

“So, I want him to tell the people of Sibu where he stands now. Is he prepared to serve the people wholeheartedly, with commitment, dedication, and total involvement or is he still half-hearted?” Wong asked during a press conference at the PSB Bawang Assan office here today.

According to the Bawang Assan assemblyman, Ting “needs to give Sibu people a very clear answer” because serving as an elected representative would require full commitment, dedication, and total involvement.

“I want Clarence Ting to state his stance whether he is sincere in serving or he is forced to serve.

“He needs to tell his voters whether he is willing to serve or forced to do it,” added Wong.