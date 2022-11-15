Soon Koh lambasts Nanta for ageism, hints at possible legal action

SIBU (Nov 15): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh has lambasted Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary-general Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi for ageism with his “past sell-by date” comment.

The Bawang Assan assemblyman, who is contesting in the Sibu parliamentary seat, said Nanta failed to acknowledge the experience that comes with age.

“This is showing disrespect for the elderly. It is even an insult or personal attack which can be sued in a democratic country,” he told a news conference at the PSB Bawang Assan office here today.

“He (Nanta) ought to have self-respect and mutual respect.”

Wong pointed out that he served as second finance minister for 16 years.

“This is my strong suit and I want to use this advantage to see better financial management for the country, if I’m elected the MP,” he said.

Reflecting on the current economic situation, he said the people had been badly hit by inflation and the depreciation of the ringgit.

Wong said he could come up with various means to help address these economic issues.

PSB’s candidate for Lanang Priscilla Lau also chided Nanta, saying ageism is uncalled for.

She said Nanta was hitting Wong “well below the belt” by calling the PSB president “well past his sell-by date”.

“How can you (Nanta) say such a statement? If Nanta thinks he has got merit, there is no need to hit out at Dato Sri (Wong). That’s well below the belt,” she said.

Lau pointed out leaders in some advanced countries such as the US are also older.

“You look at (former US president Donald) Trump and (US president Joe) Biden. So do not bring race, religion, and gender into politics. Do not launch personal attacks against others,” she said.

A lawyer by profession, Lau said she would discuss with Wong after the election on whether or not to file a suit against Nanta over his remark.

Yesterday, Nanta’s response to Wong saying he was confused by GPS statements was to claim the PSB heavyweight was “well past his sell-by date”.

He was commenting on Wong’s statement that Nanta’s stance on working with political parties from Peninsular Malaysia seemed to contradict those of GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.