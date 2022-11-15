Stumping for Khairy in Sungai Buloh, Ismail Sabri says yet to discuss DPM posts

SUNGAI BULOH (Nov 14): Caretaker prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said Barisan Nasional has not proposed candidates to be his deputy were it to win the 15th general election.

Campaigning for BN’s Sungai Buloh candidate Khairy Jamaluddin, Ismail said the matter was secondary to the coalition winning on Nov 19.

“We’ve not discussed this matter. Candidates from Umno, Sabah, and Sarawak will all be settled once we win,” the caretaker PM and Bera incumbent said during the campaign event.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi previously proposed for three DPMs — one each from the peninsula, Sabah, and Sarawak — should BN win the general election.

Today, Ismail Sabri also urged voters to back Khairy in the seat the latter was trying to win from Pakatan Harapan.

Earlier, the two stopped for dinner at a hawker stall before going on a quick tour of Uptown Kota Damansara, building up a crowd of onlookers eager to greet them and take photographs together.

Later, Khairy spoke to the crowd and told them he was heartened by the reception he has seen so far.

“When I was fielded here against a more than 26,000 majority win by Pakatan Harapan in the last general election, I thought it was mission impossible. But look at the crowd today, impossible is nothing Sungai Buloh.

“The candidate fielded here is no ordinary candidate, the one fielded here is KJ, Khairy Jamaluddin,” he told the crowd here at Uptown Kota Damansara.

Despite it being a Monday night, the venue was packed with patrons and Barisan Nasional volunteers chanting “KJ, KJ, KJ!”

On Nov 19, Khairy will be up against PH’s Datuk R Ramanan, Perikatan Nasional’s Ghazali Hamin, Pejuang’s Akmal Yusoff, Parti Rakyat Malaysia’s Ahmad Jufliz Yusoff, and independent candidates Syed Abdul Razak Syed Long Alsagoff and Nurhaslinda Basri, who is registered as Sifu Linda. — Malay Mail