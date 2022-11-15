Uggah: RM255 mln given out through Unifor since 2017

SIBU (Nov 15): The state government under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has given out grants totalling RM255 million through the Unit For Other Religions (Unifor) since its inception in 2017.

In disclosing this, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said from that sum, RM215 million was allocated for the Special Development Assistance Fund (SDAF).

He recalled that SDAF amounted to RM15 million in 2017, before it was increased to RM20 million in 2018, RM30 million in 2019 and RM50 million yearly from 2020 to 2022, totalling RM215 million.

He further said Abang Johari assisted the mission schools by allocating RM15 million last year and RM15 million this year, totalling RM30 million.

Uggah added that the Premier also did not forget about the plight faced by other houses of worship during the Covid-19 pandemic, and gave out Covid-19 Operational Assistance totalling RM10 million – RM5 million last year and another RM5 million this year.

“On top of the RM255 million (grant), he gave RM70 million for (constructing) Unifor building. Unifor is a reflection of the Premier’s policies as a leader of all races and religions in Sarawak.

“This figure is very clear manifestation that we have a leader who cares for all, who is responsive to and cares for the needs of people,” said Uggah at the Unifor Appreciation Ceremony here yesterday, which was officiated by Abang Johari.

On a related matter, Uggah said Gabungan Parti Sarawak-led government is the government that helps everyone.

“And that is the government we should give all the support to so that unity, prosperity and happiness continue to thrive in Sarawak,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said Sarawak is a model state where people from various racial and religious backgrounds live and work together harmoniously.

Some 1,000 people from various faiths and backgrounds attended the event.

Among those present were Education, Innovation and Talent Development Deputy Minister 1 Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee, Public Health, Housing and Local Government Deputy Minister Michael Tiang, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, Unifor director Richard Lon, Sibu Resident Wong Hee Sieng and Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau.