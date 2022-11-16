221 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 16): Sabah recorded 221 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.

Tuaran topped the list with 50 infections followed by the capital city 39, Penampang 29, Lahad Datu 15, Papar 14, Sandakan 12 and Tawau 10.

“A total of 221 new cases were recorded today, which is an increase of nine cases compared to yesterday’s total.

“The positivity rate is 11.97 per cent, from 1,846 samples tested in the past 24 hours,” said Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

Eight districts recorded zero infection namely Kinabatangan, Kunak, Pitas, Ranau, Semporna, Sipitang, Tenom and Tongod.

Form the 221 total cases, 214 patients are under Categories 1 and 2, two each in Categories 3 and 4, and three in Category 5.