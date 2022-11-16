Abg Jo: Provisional lease issued to company cancelled to make way for urgent facilities in Kpg Stenggang

BAU (Nov 16): The provisional lease of land in Kampung Stenggang here issued to a company will be cancelled to make way for housing needs and other urgent facilities, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“We can see the village is quite crowded and next to it we have lands under a provisional lease to a company.

“So I have decided to cancel the provisional lease to make way for development in this area, especially in terms of settlement scheme so that it can form a more structured village,” he told reporters after the meet-the-people session at the village today.

Abang Johari said the land has been identified for the village expansion so that the next generation here will have housing.

“It will become a modern village. For all you know this could become another bazaar or kampung cluster along Bau to Lundu.

“The concept will be more or less like Sungai Bedaun or Kemunyang in Sibu,” he said.

Kampung Stenggang currently has 6,185 residents.

The request for the cancellation of the provisional lease was made by Lidang Disen, the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in Mas Gading.

Lidang, who hails from the village, said the provisional lease was issued to a company on Nov 23, 2009 involving 1,986 hectares of land.

Earlier in his speech, Abang Johari said he took note of the density of the village and the need for land to expand.

He said he has instructed the Land and Survey Department to look into the matter and further details will be discussed after the election.

“The provisional lease will be cancelled for the sake of people in Bau and Opar. But don’t sell the lands. If you get the lands, develop them, especially for the people of Kpg Stenggang,” he advised.

He also called on the voters in the village to make sure GPS wins the Mas Gading seat so that more good things can come to the constituency.

“Come the results on, if in Mas Gading we win, in Puncak Borneo we win, and in Serian we win, this means the Bidayuh are united in GPS, ” he added.

Lidang in his speech said Stenggang has the highest number of voters in the constituency – 1,886 voters.

Lidang, who hails from Stenggang, also appealed to the village folks to support GPS on polling day, in order for him to form an effective working partnership with the two assemblymen under the constituency.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Transport and Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep, Opar assemblyman Billy Sujang, and advisor (education) in the Premier’s Department Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong.

Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) chairman Dato Peter Minos, who hails from the village, was also among the invited guests.

At the same function, Abang Johari also handed over studying aid gadgets comprising 30 Huawei Mediapad from the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) to 30 students from SMK Singai, SMK Bau and SMK Lake.

A total 17 houses of worship also received funds totalling RM1.19 million from Unit for Other Religions (Unifor), which was presented by Abang Johari.