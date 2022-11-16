Annuar: Possible for Ismail Sabri to reduce size of Cabinet

KUALA KANGSAR (Nov 16): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s commitment to reduce the size of the Cabinet if Barisan Nasional (BN) is given a fresh mandate is a rational move which can be implemented, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said the Cabinet headed by Ismail Sabri earlier was inherited by him at a time of political instability.

“We know Ismail Sabri’s previous Cabinet was formed (among parties) … at a time of instability, so it might be considered oversized. The commitment given by Ismail Sabri now is that the post-election Cabinet will be smaller and that is something to be welcome.

“Given his experience as PM, he knows where he can cut to streamline duties and save on expenditure. The commitment has basis and I am confident PM will do it,” he told reporters after a 15th General Election (GE15) ceramah in Padang Rengas here last night.

Ismail Sabri said in an interview tonight that if BN won GE15 and he was reappointed as Prime Minister, he would have a smaller Cabinet than the previous one by merging several ministries.

Asked on Ismail Sabri’s candidacy for Prime Minister, Annuar said Ismail Sabri was the best candidate based on his track record and wide experience in helming several ministries, apart from his acceptance by all parties. – Bernama