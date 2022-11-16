DAP’s Oscar Ling claims BN will revive GST if elected to form next govt

SIBU (Nov 16): Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) Sibu incumbent Oscar Ling has claimed that Barisan Nasional (BN), if elected to form the next federal government after the 15th general election (GE15), would re-implement the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

He cautioned that if GST was implemented next year, Malaysians would not be able to escape another round of inflation.

“If you let BN win this election, they will implement GST next year. Once GST is implemented, prices of goods will go up and depreciation of Malaysian ringgit will continue to happen.

“When this happens, every Malaysian will be affected, so we are all together in this,” he said during the DAP political talk here last night.

Ling admitted that Pakatan Harapan (PH), if wins this election, may not be able to do much about the rising prices of goods but can definitely do something about not seeing further depreciation of ringgit.

He noted that the local-based parties had been asserting that they could better look after Sarawak, and that DAP, is a Peninsula-based party.

“They can keep on claiming that they are local-based and will fight for Sarawak. But ringgit is the only currency Malaysians use in the country, whether you are in Peninsular Malaysia or Sarawak.

“If our federal government does not do well, Sarawakians will be affected. If depreciation of ringgit continues to take place, it will affect us all Sarawakians. This is because we are using Malaysian ringgit and not Sarawakian ringgit,” he said.

He added that inflation is happening not just in Sibu but throughout Malaysia.

“This is why we must make sure that Malaysia will see stable economic development (after the election). We don’t want BN government to implement GST next year.

“In order to avert seeing this, vote for PH and DAP as we won’t implement GST,” Ling said.