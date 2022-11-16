DAP’s RSN Rayer barred from entering Sarawak

KUCHING (Nov 16): Jelutong incumbent MP RSN Rayer was today blocked from entering Sarawak upon arrival at the Kuching International Airport, according to the Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP).

“The State Immigration Department is making arrangements for the next available flight (for Rayer to return),” a party member having close proximity to the case said when confirming the matter in the DAP Media Whatsapp group today.

“RSN Rayer is the incumbent and the candidate for Jelutong Parliamentary seat in Penang,” he said.

The party member later updated that Rayer had took a 3pm flight from Penang to Kuching, and arrived at the Kuching International Airport at 5pm.

“He will be deported via Malaysia Airlines MH2597 at 9pm today from Kuching to Kuala Lumpur, and taking MH1194 at 11.20pm from KL to Penang,” he added.

The member said Rayer was only told that the the notice to bar him from entering the state was issued by the Sarawak government in 2016 with no grounds given.

Rayer was initially scheduled to speak at the DAP “Kita Boleh” ceramah at the party’s Batu Kawah Service Centre here.