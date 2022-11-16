EC announces do-over in Padang Serai after incumbent Karupaiya’s death mid-campaign

SUNGAI PETANI (Nov 16): The Election Commission (EC) will meet this Friday to set the key dates for the Padang Serai parliamentary seat election following the death of a candidate today.

In a statement, the EC said it has received a writ of election informing it of the death of the incumbent Datuk M. Karupaiya, simultaneously extending its condolences to his family.

“The EC will convene a special meeting this Friday November 18, 2022 to decide on the dates for the Padang Serai election,” it said in a statement.

According to the Article 11 (6) of the Elections (Conduct of Elections) Regulations 1981, the death of a candidate between nomination and polling would require the Election Commission to start the process anew.

“The Election Commission shall countermand the notice for the poll, and shall appoint by notice published in the Gazette a fresh date for the election and in such case all proceedings with reference to the election shall be commenced afresh, provided that no fresh nomination shall be necessary in the case of a qualified candidate who stood nominated at the time of the countermand of the poll,” the article said.

A former Army officer, Karupaiya won Padang Serai in the 2018 general election. He had been hospitalised for a fall and subsequently died. – Malay Mail