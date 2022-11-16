Explosion reported at Sabah-Sarawak Gas Pipeline, Petronas to issue statement

MIRI (Nov 16): A fiery explosion is believed to have occurred at a section of the Sabah-Sarawak Gas Pipeline (SSPG) in Lawas, at around 2.30pm today.

According to sources on the ground, the explosion had claimed one live.

There are conflicting reports about the incident, with some claiming that it was in fact an excavator that had exploded.

The Fire and Rescue Department Sarawak operation centre said in a statement that they received a report of an explosion at the pipeline at Long Ugui at 2.49pm.

It added that it was informed that there had been a fatality and a person injured at the scene.

Firefighters were immediately despatched to the scene.

A representative from Petronas when contacted said they will issue a statement on the incident.

Lawas police chief DSP Sila Kadong when contacted said he could not verify the incident as at 3.50pm.

“I am on my way to the scene. Only after we arrive there, we can verify whether or not there was an explosion. It could be an old photograph,” he said of photos spreading on social media of the alleged incident.

The Borneo Post is contacting the authorities for further information.

MORE TO COME