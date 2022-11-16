Former Water Department director joins DAP Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 16): DAP Sabah chairman Frankie Poon has announced former Water Department director Datuk Ir Amarjit Singh as the party’s new member.

Poon said having Amarjit in the party marks another new beginning for DAP Sabah, entering into a new era with membership from different races.

“The entry of Amarjit will mark another milestone for DAP Sabah as we enter into a new era with membership from different races.

“I am sure his entry will make DAP more dynamic,” he said in his Facebook post.

Amarjit was the State Water Department director from 2018 to 2020.

According to Poon, during Amarjit’s time he managed to cut down the Non Revenue Water (NRW) from 56 to 52 per cent.

“I came across Amarjit as a very proactive personality. He shall be an enormous asset to DAP Sabah,” Poon concluded.