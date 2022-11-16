GPS Lanang candidate repeats invitation for DAP’s Lau to pledge MP salary to Chinese schools if elected

SIBU (Nov 16): Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) candidate for Lanang parliamentary seat Wong Ching Yong has repeated his invitation for his rival Alice Lau of the Democratic Action Party (DAP) to pledge to donate her MP salary to the five Chinese Independent schools here, if she is elected in the 15th general election (GE15).

Wong said Lau may consider offering between five to 20 per cent of her MP salary to the five Chinese independent schools.

“The reason why I am very kind to her is because she is still young and she has to pay for her children’s education as well. I am older, all my four kids are professionals now, so money is not that big issue to me,” he told a press conference today.

Wong is hopeful that Lau will take up his offer, which will eventually benefit the teachers and staff of the five Chinese independent schools.

On Nov 12, Ching Yong had pledged to donate his monthly MP salary of RM16,000 to the five Chinese Independent Schools here, if elected.

He also invited Lau to make the same pledge for the benefit of the Chinese Independent schools here.

Meanwhile, Wong said the Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had approved the upgrading of 15 primary schools at Dudong area which costing about RM15 million, Jalan Pulau Dudong costing RM20 million and Durin Transit Station costing RM15.4 million on his request.

“There was no condition attached. I did not ask for any conditions anyway. You cannot say if I win, I do this. You are holding people at ransom, and it is not my habit to do so,” he added.

However, he believed that the projects’ progress will be faster if he is elected in this coming general election.

In the event that he is not elected, Wong said his only concern is that the allocation of funds may be ‘hijacked’ by some other departments.

Also present at the press conference was Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Dudong vice chairman Dr Wong Chya Wei.