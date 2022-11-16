GPS not component party of Umno, says GE15 Lanang candidate

SIBU (Nov 16): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Lanang candidate, Wong Ching Yong took a swipe at the opposition for their misleading claims to fish for votes.

In labeling Democratic Action Party (DAP) claim on ‘GPS vote is a vote for Umno’, he pointed out that this is merely a political ploy to mislead voters and stressed that GPS is not a component party of Barisan Nasional (BN).

“We have our own leader and our own party constitution. GPS is totally independent – not part and parcel of BN,” Wong told a press conference here yesterday.

“GPS component parties are purely Sarawak-based parties – no Peninsula parties join or become a component party of GPS,” he reiterated.

GPS is under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, while Umno is headed by Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and there is a fundamental difference in this, he said.

“Zahid faces 44 criminal charges and is in the midst of defending the charges, whereas Abang Johari has no charges at all.

“In fact, Abang Johari is strict about the background of all GPS potential candidates that they must be screened by three government authorities; namely the police, Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Department of Insolvency,” he said, while adding that all 31 GPS candidates have passed the screening.

Adding on, Wong deemed GPS’ slogan – Sarawak first as straight forward.

On the other hand, he noted that BN’s slogan has no Sarawak element and it has no Sarawak’s interests at all.

Also present at the press conference was Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng.