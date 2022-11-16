Health DG: Health Ministry staff to be placed in voting centres, Covid-positive voters given priority

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 16): Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today that his ministry will place staff at voting centres this Saturday to facilitate the process for voters who tested positive for Covid-19.

In a Twitter post, Dr Noor Hisham also attached infographics detailing the voting process for a Covid-positive voter, including how they will be prioritised to prevent close contact with other voters.

“We hope for the cooperation of everyone at the voting centres so this coordination can be done smoothly, safely and orderly

“Covid-19 positive voters are reminded to update their status in MySejahtera before coming to voting centres,” he wrote.

Melalui aplikasi MySejahtera, KKM dpt mengenal pasti pengundi yg masih positif atau baharu dikesan positif COVID-19 pd hari mengundi. Petugas kesihatan akan ditempatkan di Pusat Pembuangan Undi bagi menyelaras urusan pembuangan undi pengundi positif COVID-19. #PRU15KitaJagaKita pic.twitter.com/iINZIbkC1Q — Noor Hisham Abdullah (@DGHisham) November 16, 2022

Earlier, caretaker health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said it was decided there would not be special lanes for Covid-19 patients at polling centres, after considering the resources and manpower available.

Instead, infected voters would be required to wear masks when at the voting centres, while others were strongly encouraged to follow suit.

Health authorities previously confirmed that Covid-19 patients would not be prevented from casting their ballots in the 15th general election.

However, they reminded Malaysians that active Covid-19 patients were still barred from using public transportation including e-hailing services.

Voting for GE15 will take place this Saturday. – Malay Mail