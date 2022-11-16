Include MA63, IGC Report in law schools, says Sarawak Premier

KUCHING (Nov 16): The Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) Report should be included in law schools in Malaysian universities, said Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He stressed that the inclusion was vital to ensure the survival of the Federation of Malaysia.

He observed that the younger generation is not familiar with the MA63 documents.

“Many youngsters today do not know how Malaysia was formed. This is because they are not exposed about MA63, the formation of Malaysia.

“That is why we have problems when dealing with MA63 because of the lack of understanding on the importance of learning our country’s history,” he said in the ‘Untukmu Malaysia’ programme aired live on TV1 here tonight.

Abang Johari believed that understanding the MA63 and IGC Report will enhance national integration and instil sentiment of solidarity among Malaysians.

He also said it will give a meaningful relationship between Sarawak and the federal government.

To promote patriotism among Malaysians, he said the history of the formation of Malaysia and related laws should be nationalised.

“In the past, those who wanted to further their study had to go to the peninsula because only the peninsular had the university. So those from Peninsular were not exposed and not familiar with Sarawak because at that time there were no universities in Sarawak.

“And then, our Malaysian universities do not offer MA63 and are not taught in law schools. Yet, these are all important legal knowledge relating to the constitution,” he said.