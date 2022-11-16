Integrated system must be in place for equitable aid distribution

A random check carried out among Malaysians shows that the people want the government to come out with a structured system in line with the tagline ‘no one is marginalised or left behind’.

Aminah Abu Bakar, 55 said an efficient system could facilitate the government to manage the data in a professional manner and identify eligible recipients from all parts of the country, including urban and rural poor.

“If we look at it now, some of those recipients are not in the B40 income group while those under B40 do not receive any aid from the government,” said Aminah, who is a single mother of three children.

By integrating the recipients’ data, a fairer distribution of aid can be done, fairly and equitably.

Recently, the National Recovery Council (MPN) has recommended that the existing eKasih system be restructured so that no eligible recipient is left out of receiving government assistance.

MPN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin pointed out that the council has recommended for an integrated eKasih system to be developed to facilitate the process of distributing aid in a comprehensive and centralised manner.

eKasih is a database of poor families created to help plan, execute and monitor poverty programmes, and contain information on poverty which includes individuals’ profiles, assistance received or programme involved by household heads and household members from aid agencies.

The onslaught of the pandemic, Aminah said, has left so many people falling into the B40 category. The rising cost of living, inflation and higher prices of goods have left many grappling to put food on the table. Hence, a comprehensive system would help to identify the new number of aid recipients and to make the distribution process, a lot easier.

For instance, under a system in Australia, a person who falls into poverty or laid off from work, will be automatically detected and the aid will be distributed immediately.

Through an integrated set-up, the distribution process, including subsidies, could be coordinated and distributed effectively by integrating the data of eligible recipients from all agencies under one system.

Meanwhile, Kaliammah Murugesan, 51, believes the new system would be helpful for many Malaysians in need, especially single mothers, the extreme poor, B40 income households and aid recipients listed under the Social Welfare Department (JKM).

“Many people in rural areas are still struggling to even put simple food on the table for their family and yet, they do not receive any form of assistance. Maybe this is because their data are not available in the eKasih system. That is why we need the system so that it can automatically alert the authorities when someone is in dire need of help,” she said, adding that the government has been very helpful to combat poverty, especially through the establishment of MPN.

According to e-Kasih data, the head of household categorised as extreme poor has increased to almost 145,000 as of June 30, 2022.

Muhyiddin has proposed to the JKM to increase the monthly assistance of between RM200 and RM300 to RM1,000 as soon as possible during his tenure as Prime Minister of the Perikatan Nasional-led government in 2020.

He said the proposal was to provide assistance for eligible recipients to have similar opportunities to live their lives like any other members of the society.

A fisherman from Terengganu, Mohd Isa Abdul Jaafar, 48, said it is timely to increase the cash assistance, especially with the rising prices of food such as meat and vegetables.

“We are grateful to the government for helping us out but I think RM300 is not enough for us to manage living nowadays because everything is so expensive. Even a can of sardine is pricey,” said Isa who is a JKM aid recipient.

Muhyiddin also expressed hopes that everyone especially stakeholders could give serious thoughts in solving core and bread and butter issues faced by the people, business community and the industries.

He said around 600,000 people in the M40 category have fallen into the poor category as in June 2022, leading to a hike in the B40 and B60 categories.

“If there is no immediate and serious intervention by agencies and other relevant parties, I am afraid that this problem will worsen to the point that the poor will become hardcore poor, businesses need to be shut down, productivity declining and at the end, we are not able to move on and recover,” said Muhyiddin.