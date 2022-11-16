Kuching man jailed eight months for dishonestly retaining stolen motorcycle

KUCHING (Nov 16): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a 39-year-old man to eight months’ jail after he pleaded guilty to dishonestly retaining a stolen motorcycle belonging to a farmer in May, this year.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali who meted out the sentence against Jonathan Fu Won Yen, also ordered his jail sentence to take effect from today.

Fu was charged under Section 411 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term up to five years or a fine, upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, the owner of the motorcycle lodged a police report when his motorcycle went missing near a mart in Jalan Setia Raja around 6pm on May 11, 2022.

Acting on the information given, the police arrested Fu on Aug 14, this year at a workshop in Jalan Setia Raja here and also seized the motorcycle.

During investigation, Fu was not able to produce any receipts to prove that he purchased the motorcycle from someone else.

A check also found that the motorcycle’s chassis and engine numbers had matched with the vehicle that was reported missing by its owner.

The case was handled by Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad while Fu was unrepresented by a legal counsel.