Lun Bawang voters should stick with GPS on the winning side, says former MP

MIRI (Nov 16): Voters from the Lun Bawang community should stick with the winning side of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), said former Bukit Mas MP Datuk Mutang Tagal.

He said Lawas incumbent and GPS candidate Datuk Henry Sum Agong would continue to bring development to the area if re-elected.

“We want to be on the winning side. We must fight very hard as I believe GPS will win many seats,” he said when campaigning for Henry in Kampung Gaya.

Mutang, who is from Buduk Nur in Ba Kelalan, said the people in his area have already lost much over the years because Baru Bian, now with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), has held the state seat since 2011.

“Voting for the Opposition means losing out and Ba Kelalan has already lost out about RM10 million in MRP (minor rural project) and RTP (rural transformation project), and other government grants each year and we are losing out a lot already,” he said.

According to Mutang, GPS is now well positioned to have a bigger say in the federal government and candidate for prime minister.

“This is why we need all-round support for GPS in Sarawak and to show that Sarawak means business in MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963) and Lawas voters must decide whether they believe GPS, or PSB, or PKR (Parti Keadilan Rakyat) can get the job done,” he said.

Mutang said Henry is well-positioned to lead in Putrajaya as he has previously served in three federal ministries.

Henry is facing Baru and Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Japar Suyut in a three-cornered fight for Lawas.

Among those present at the campaign event were Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira, Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) secretary-general Datuk Nelson Balang Rining, as well as Awangku Jinal Abedin Pengiran Jawa and Sam Laya – political secretaries to the Premier.