Madius forgives Jo-Anna for accusing him of spending allocation for own use

TUARAN (Nov 16): Pakatan Harapan candidate for Tuaran, Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau said he had forgiven Warisan candidate Jo-Anna Sue Henley Rampas for accusing him of spending Federal allocation for personal use.

In a statement on Wednesday, Madius said it was a serious accusation which can cause her to face legal action.

“It is a serious accusation. As an adult and mature woman, she should understand that without a solid proof, it can cause her legal action.

“But I forgive her. Maybe she didn’t know what she was saying because she just started meeting the people of Tuaran. She hasn’t had time to visit all areas yet, and I forgive her,” replied Madius during a campaign ceramah at the Tuaran Bandar Voting District Centre (PDM).

He added that any parties who still have doubts about the allocation can also ask houses of worship, villages around Tuaran and SPM 2021 candidates who are among those who benefited from it.

“In 2021, we have sponsored all SPM candidates with e-tuisyen with RM300,000 allocation. Several ‘Ram-Pump’ projects were also implemented to solve water supply problems in several villages worth RM40,000.

“This does not include welfare contributions to the underprivileged community of Tuaran. Many of these works were posted on Facebook, we will try to tag Jo-Anna later,” he said.

Madius, who is United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) president, is defending Tuaran against Barisan Nasional (GRS-BN) candidate, Datuk Joniston Bangkuai,

Pejuang’s Muminin Kalingkong @ Norbinsha and two independent candidates, Boby Lewat and Nortaip Suhaili.