Malaysia, Indonesia to increase collaboration in tourism, creative sectors, says business council chief

KUCHING (Nov 16): Malaysia and Indonesia will increase their collaboration in tourism and creative economy sectors, said Malaysia-Indonesia Business Council (MIBC) chairman Senator Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Suffian.

He disclosed that this was agreed during a meeting between him and Indonesia’s Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno on Monday. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the G20 Presidency Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali.

He said their meeting also agreed on a number of initiatives which hopefully will have a positive impact on the economy of Indonesia and Malaysia.

“So, with these new initiatives, it can bring benefits to both countries,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sandiaga was quoted in Indonesian news reports as saying that the bilateral collaboration is an effort to revive the economy, open up business opportunities, as well as the widest possible employment opportunities.

He also welcomed the formation of MBIC, which aims to improve business relations between Indonesia and Malaysia.

According to Sandiaga, the MiBC is expected to increase various business sectors in the two countries, especially in the tourism sector and the creative economy.

“There were a number of initiatives that will be developed starting from (exporting) creative economy products, such as music and weaving, as well as increasing the number of flights both to Jakarta and also to several tourist destinations, including Bali,” Sandiaga said.

Sandiaga also said many Malaysian tourists visited Indonesia for culinary tours.

“This shows that the Malaysian market really appreciates our culinary products,” he added.