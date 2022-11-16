Wednesday, November 16
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Man feared missing in Kuala Baram forest makes his was out safely
GE15

Man feared missing in Kuala Baram forest makes his was out safely

0
By Jude Toyat on Sarawak

The victim managed to come out of the forest at night.

LIMBANG (Nov 16): A 45-year-old man who was feared to have gone missing in a forest nearby a landfill site at Batu 1, Kuala Baram in Miri yesterday afternoon managed to come out from the forest safely at night.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said they were notified of the incident at 7.42pm and a team of three firefighters from the Lutong fire station were deployed to the scene located about seven kilometres from the station.

He added that the victim’s family members decided to seek for the firefighters’ help to search for the victim who went to the landfill site to look for scrap metal after they failed to contact him.

Ahmad Nizam said while the firefighters were on the way to the scene, they informed that the victim had managed to come out of the forest on his own.

“The team proceeded to the scene to verify the authenticity of the information and found that the victim had indeed been found and was in good condition without any injuries,” he said.

The operation ended at  around 10pm.

15th General Election: Don't miss out on the latest news, join our Telegram Channel.

Recommended Posts