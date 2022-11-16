Man in Kapit arrested for burning PH flags, posters

KUCHING (Nov 16): A man, 72, was arrested at a longhouse in Sungai Tubau, Kapit today for allegedly burning six Pakatan Harapan flags and two posters on Nov 12.

A police spokesperson for the 15th General Election (GE15), Supt Douglas Nyeging Taong, said a police report was lodged by a party representative around 9am on Nov 12.

“It was also found that the party representative did not have permission to hang the flags and posters at the longhouse,” said Douglas in a statement.

The case is being investigated under Section 436 of the Penal Code and Section 4(A)(1) of the Election Offences Act 1954.

A report was also received from a postal voter from the Miri Central Prison who claimed that his envelope marked ‘a-parlimen’ was empty.

“The form inside the envelope also did not bear any serial number,” said Douglas, who said they were investigating the case further.

Police also received a report on Tuesday regarding a fake news article which says ‘don’t allow Dayak to rule the state, Sarawak CM reminds voters’.

Douglas said the article was using Bernama’s logo and the case is being investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

In other election-related reports, Douglas said one was received from a DAP representative in Sarikei who claimed that Repok assemblyman Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii was campaigning in Sarikei together with local community leaders.

“The police report was lodged by the party’s representative who disagreed that a political campaign should involve local community leaders.”

Also in Sarikei, a police report was lodged by a party representative who claimed that a political talk was held DAP at a coffeeshop in Jakar without permit.

“We are investigating this under Section 24B(3)(b) of the Election Offences Act 1954,” said Douglas.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak police on Nov 15 have approved 265 permits for political parties to hold their talks and campaigns throughout the state.