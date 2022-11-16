Man in Kuching jailed seven months for drug abuse

KUCHING (Nov 16): A 22-year-old man was sentenced to seven months’ imprisonment by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to abusing drugs in September, this year.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali who meted out the sentence against Sharmeen Sulaiman also ordered him to serve his sentence from today and for him to be placed under supervision by the authorities for two years after serving his prison sentence.

Sharmeen was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (Act 234), punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act which provides for a jail sentence of up to two years or a fine of not exceeding RM5,000 and to be placed under immediate supervision for a period not exceeding three years, upon conviction.

Sharmeen was arrested by the police on Sept 27, 2022 as he was suspected to be involved in drug-related activities.

He underwent a urine test at the Kuching district Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division (NCID) which found him positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case while Sharmeen unrepresented by a legal counsel.