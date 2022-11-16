PBRS suspends three members for contesting on other tickets

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 16): Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) has suspended three of its members for contesting in the parliamentary election on other tickets.

In a statement today, PBRS president Tan Sri Joseph Kurup said he has suspended the membership of PBRS Sulaman pro tem chairman Boby Lewat for contesting as an independent candidate for Tuaran.

He has also suspended the membership of Datuk Jake Jikulin Nointin for contesting as a Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) candidate in Keningau.

According to the statement, Jake is also liable for automatic dismissal.

Kurup said he has also suspended PBRS Limbahau Divisional head Datuk Norbert Chin for contesting as an independent candidate in Papar.

All three members have been suspended under Article 62 of the PBRS constitution.

They will be referred to the disciplinary committee for further action.

PBRS is part of the Barisan Nasional (BN) Sabah coalition.

BN Sabah is in an election pact with Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).