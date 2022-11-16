Penampang candidate uses social media to approach voters

PENAMPANG (Nov 16): Being active in social media, especially through the TikTok and YouTube platforms, is one of the most effective approaches for candidates to approach voters in the 15th General Election (GE15).

GRS candidate for the Penampang parliamentary seat, Kenny Chua, said as an active user of social media, it became a platform to interact easily with the community.

He said that many young people are active social media users and he admits to having many friends among the youths who often interact through social media.

“I like to be friend with them because the youths are the next generation, therefore, we have to educate and guide them through TikTok or YouTube.

“Not only young people, it has been proven that all groups use social media to interact, including the elderly.

“I am proud that more and more people are using TikTok as a channel to interact and I was also one of the first to use the TikTok platform when it was just launched,” he told the media here on Wednesday.

When asked about his chances in the Penampang parliamentary seat, the vice president of Sabah STAR is confident of winning given his position as a candidate from the government.

He also requested that the voters in Penampang give him the opportunity to govern this parliament since the incumbent MP is from the opposition party.

“The opposition MP has constraints in getting allocations to help the development of the parliamentary constituency.

“I hope that the voters would give me the support and opportunity to govern this parliament, even if only for one term,” he said.

He also assured to use his track record as a former Inanam assemblyman who brought many development efforts to the people in the area so that the same could be implemented in Penampang.

One of Chua’s main aspirations is to build a new health clinic for the Penampang.

He said that the condition of the existing health clinic is no longer suitable to accommodate the growing number of patients.

Chua claimed that the application to build a new health clinic in this district was made 15 years ago but has yet to be implemented.

He explained that the state government is intensifying the efforts with the federal government, especially the Ministry of Health to speed up the construction of the clinic since the location has been identified.

“This matter was also agreed by the Minister of Health Khairy Jamaluddin and if elected as Penampang MP, I will ensure that this is the main agenda that is given serious attention in Parliament,” he told the media here yesterday.

Chua also said that the site for the construction of the new health clinic has been identified, however there are still constraints in its implementation as it involves high costs.

He also set aspirations to create a special university for oil and gas in the Penampang area.

“This matter is still under discussion with the state government and the proposed paper regarding it has been issued in order to inform the relevant companies.

“So far, the proposal has received positive feedback especially from Petronas and we hope it can be implemented for the good of the people of Penampang and Sabah.

“The main objective of establishing this university is not only to give Sabah children the opportunity to further their studies in the field of oil and gas but also to open up more job opportunities for local children to be involved in this industry,” he explained.

According to him, as the largest oil producing state in the country, logically there is a need to establish a special university for the oil and gas field in the state.

Regarding the location for the university, he left it to the state government to use appropriate government land for the development of the university.