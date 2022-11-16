Third party contractor may be involved, says Petronas on SSGP incident

MIRI (Nov 16): A third party contractor was believed to have been involved in the incident which saw an explosion at a section of its Sabah-Sarawak Gas Pipeline (SSGP) near KP132 in Lawas today, said Petronas.

The national oil company in a statement confirming the incident, said the contractor was believed to have been performing work unrelated to SSGP operations near the pipeline’s Right-of-Way (ROW) area.

“A police report has been lodged with regard to this incident. To this end, an investigation will commence in earnest,” it said.

Petronas said it had mobilised its Emergency Response Team to the area, and will work closely with relevant authorities to take the necessary action and preventive measures to contain the situation, and safeguard the safety of the surrounding community and environment.

In the incident today, a foreign worker was killed while two others, local men, were injured in an explosion near the affected pipeline.

The body of the deceased, identified as Hadi Wiyono, was found in an excavator that was completely destroyed by the fire, which also scorched three other vehicles, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak operation centre said.

It said the radius of the fire near Long Ugui was about 400 meters. The fire could be seen from miles around, towering over the forest.