PH man: GPS reps also ‘vanish’ after elections

KUCHING (Nov 16): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) representatives did not appear to do their work even after winning the last elections, says Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for Hulu Rajang Abun Sui Anyit.

Abun in a statement yesterday said that Belaga assemblyman Datuk Liwan Lagang in his campaign trail during the last state election had said ‘the oppositions will vanish’ after the election.

He (Liwan) was reported to have said that after the dissolution of parliament, there would be no government nor oppositions but only a caretaker government.

“After the general election, the winning party will be the government and carry out the responsibilities of governing the country, while the losing parties wouldn’t be able to do anything.”

Abun countered: “But what we see here is that even the GPS representatives, including Liwan, did not carry out their work. The Long Busang clinic and the hybrid solar project have not been completed.”

He said the people’s representatives, like Liwan, did not really understand how democracy works.

“There is no need to fool the people with statement of that kind because they are not stupid.

“The abandoned project in Long Busang, which was supposed to complete on July 24 this year, has proven that Liwan and the incumbent Hulu Rajang MP have ‘vanished’ after the last elections.

“The people of Hulu Rajang should be wise enough in evaluating their performance and should not be allowed to retain his (Hulu Rajang) seat,” said Abun.