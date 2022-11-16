PM: Keluarga Malaysia Club to become catalyst for unity

BERA (Nov 16): The Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) Club will become a catalyst to propagate and strengthen unity through healthy interaction among family members in a community that is made up of various races and religions said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri said the club was an initiative of the government to promote unity under the concept of Malaysian Family through the participation of various levels of people to encourage strong integration through education, health, spirituality and sports activities with their respective families.

“Through such initiatives, it is hoped that the young generation can seige the opportunities and benefits as well as inculcate good moral values that can be adopted by families in their daily lifestyle.

“I hope the club will become an agent of change in the socio economic sector and ensure the welfare of the community. These values will contribute towards building a community that values peace and harmony in line with the concept of Keluarga Malaysia,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s speech text was presented by Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (special Affairs) Datuk Mastura Mohd Yazid during a pre-launch of the Keluarga Malaysia Club at Dataran Kerayong, here today.

Ismail Sabri said the Prime Minister’s Department through the Shared Prosperity Delivery Unit (SEPADU) will officially launch the Keluarga Malaysia Club soon and would involve students and graduates from all over the country. – Bernama