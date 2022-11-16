Poll: ‘Out with the old, in with the new’ not necessarily applicable in GE15 campaigning

SIBU (Nov 16): In talking about elections, the first thing that usually comes to mind is the sight of posters, banners, billboards and other campaign materials put up by the contesting political parties almost everywhere they are allowed to by the authorities.

They certainly add more colours and excitement throughout the campaign period, just like those seen along the traffic-heavy Jalan Salim and Jalan Wong King Huo here where passers-by can see the flags of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

Adding to them are the banners depicting the election candidates, as well as billboards erected on the roundabouts.

What can be seen here is the political parties have placed all these materials at strategic locations so as to ensure the greatest visibility.

Augmenting the campaigning is political advertising, which can come in the forms of campaign speeches, broadcast advertising, walkabouts, and online media messages, all aimed towards the same goal – to influence the voters.

However, certain questions arise: is the usage of physical posters for an election campaign considered obsolete in this digital age? Or are these old-school campaigning staples still a proven gamechanger today for the political parties?

Right off the bat, one answer is that the ‘traditional’ way of campaigning is still accepted amidst the rapid advancements in technology nowadays.

According to University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) law lecturer Mohd Kamarul Anwar, materials such as flags, posters and billboards are ‘signals’ to let the voters know that the election is coming and for them to know who are the candidates.

“The ‘traditional’ way of campaigning is still accepted, in that it is more about the final touches,” he said in a statement.

He opined that the voters would be more satisfied if they could physically meet the candidates, have the candidates ask them about their concerns, and update any current needs.

“During campaigning, many candidates seem comfortable of seeing the voters physically, going from one house to another, and informing their manifestos directly to the voters.

“The voters also seem happy and grateful in seeing the candidates come to meet and greet them.

“That’s why the traditional (mode) of campaigning is still practised nowadays – it can help boost the confidence of the candidates to deliver more and more to their voters,” he pointed out.

Nevertheless, the lecturer also acknowledged that in line with the rising number of Internet users in Malaysia, today’s voters could get updates about any current political issues easily.

He recalled that during the Covid-19 pandemic period, digitalisation was practised in a number of election campaigns, although there were concerns about reaching out to those in the rural areas where there were limited, or non-existing, Internet connectivity.

In this respect, he highlighted the importance of ‘digitalising democracy’.

“I feel that there is a need to find a more viable way of making objective assessments of members of political parties. It is necessary to assess issues before voting day, and after the people have voted, we need to critically question their (candidates or political parties)’s ‘promises’ in order to ensure a fair ‘checks-and-balances’ process.

“The digital sphere enables us to do so, if they do not perform,” he said.

For businessman Simon Wee, flags and posters are definitely relevant as amidst this digital age, these items are still very helpful when it comes to campaigning in small towns and the rural areas.

“We must also remember that many elderly voters in these areas are still not used or well-connected to social media,” he added.

Expressing similar sentiments, Councillor Jimmy De Rozario believed that the elderly voters would still prefer to see the posters, billboards and party flags to following these things via mobile applications.

“These folks from the older generation may prefer to see the flags flying, which could influence them into supporting an election candidate or a political party.”

For the younger generation, however, it was a whole different story, said De Rozario.

He said the young voters, especially those aged between 18 and 20 who could vote now thanks to the Undi18, social media would be their go-to platform in obtaining any information about the candidates or the contesting parties.

“I think a mixture of old and new methods meant to help voters make their decisions, would be good.

“They certainly cover both the old and the young generations,” said De Rozario.

Adding on to the previous comments, Sempurai Petrus Ngelai – the election director for GPS candidate for Selangau, Edwin Banta – regarded having physical campaign materials as still very much needed in the rural areas, judging from the feedback gained from a number of ‘Tuai Rumah’ (longhouse chieftains).

“This is particularly important if the candidate is a ‘debutant’.

“In some strategic suburban and rural locations like small bazaars, such paraphernalia can help promote the candidates, making them known to the local constituents.

However, just like De Rozario, Sempurai said it was a different ball game altogether for the Undi18 group.

“Obviously, the youth voters are not influenced by flags, but they are more drawn towards the individual candidates, their manifestos, visions, mission statements and so on.”

For a Sibu parliamentary constituent Abdul Taib Rosli, he regarded the mounting of candidate’s flags and posters as ‘a sort of election tradition’.

That said, he also pointed out the importance of running digital campaigns.

“Still, if the party machinery is creative, whichever means that it uses can still attract voters,” he said.

On the other hand, Councillor Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley opined that there were pros and cons in displaying campaign materials at public spaces.

“Yes, people are prone to choosing visual elements when it comes to taking in information, but displaying too much things can also be ineffective due to information overload.

“Also, overwhelming display of flag and banners can create ‘blind spots’, especially at junctions, which could endanger road users.

“There should be more control in the future, but in this digital age, perhaps it would be better to shift (the campaigning) to media social, and restrict the display of campaign materials to digital screens,” said the councillor.

Another Sibu constituent, Mohd Safree Mohd, also said the usage of the physical flags, posters and other things might no longer be relevant in this digital age, citing high cost of preparing all these materials as among the factors.

“The candidates and the parties should use social media as means for campaigning, and talking about this, voting should also use digital technology instead of the traditional paper ballots,” he pointed out.