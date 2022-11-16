Premier: RM100 mln Kuching-Bau road upgrading works to be tendered out April 2023

KUCHING (Nov 16): The proposed upgrading works on the old Kuching-Bau road project will be tendered out April next year, said Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said over RM100 million have been approved to upgrade the road to a dual carriageway.

“Don’t worry (Serembu assemblyman) Miro (Simuh), it (the dual carriageway) will be there. Over RM100 million have been approved to implement it.

“The project will be tendered in April next year,” he said at the launch of the Sarawakku Sayang programme in Siniawan near here today.

Abang Johari believes in three years time, motorists may be able to travel conveniently and faster along the upgraded Kuching-Bau road, adding that it is not the only road linking Bau to Kuching and other parts of Sarawak.

There is also a Pan Borneo Highway which connects Bau to Lundu and Kuching, he said.

Abang Johari said these roads are very important for Bau because the areas here and in Lundu can be developed as one of the tourism hubs in Sarawak.

He said the roads will also connect visitors to some of the Sarawak Delta Geopark areas.

“The federal government had proposed the Sarawak Delta Geopark (SDGp) to be the candidate for United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) Global Geoparks Network (GGN).

“If this happens, it means Bau will become even more attractive for both domestic and foreign tourists,” he said.

The SDGp covers the districts of Kuching and Bau, the sub-districts of Padawan and Siburan and a small part of Serian.