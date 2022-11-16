Prices of petrol, diesel remain unchanged for Nov 17-23 period

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 16): The retail prices of RON95, RON97 and diesel will remain unchanged for the period of November 17 to 23.

In a statement today, the Finance Ministry said the retail prices of RON97, RON95 and diesel will remain respectively at RM3.95, RM2.05 and RM2.15 a litre.

“To protect consumers from the effects of global price increases of petrol, the government has fixed the ceiling retail price of RON95 at RM2.05 a litre, diesel at RM2.15 even though the retail prices of RON95 and diesel have risen above the set ceiling prices,” said the statement.

The price setting is based on the weekly retail price of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula.

“The government will continue to monitor the impact of changes in world crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and wellbeing of the people continue to be maintained,” according to the statement. – Bernama