Sean continues campaign stump for grandpa Soon Koh, calls on youths to vote

SIBU (Nov 16): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh’s grandson Sean made his second appearance on the campaign trail last night.

Sean delivered his first speech for the party last week.

The 22-year-old appealed to young people to cast their votes on Saturday.

“As a young person, I call on all young voters, especially first-time voters, to exercise their democratic rights on Nov 19, regardless of which party they are going to vote for.

“Youths can play a role towards nation-building. We cannot just stand by or watch when it comes to national policy. We must take part in the formation of national policies,” he said.

Sean also shared about his late father Datuk Andrew Wong, who was Sibu Municipal Council deputy chairman.

“Datuk Andrew Wong helped set up KLT (Kolej Laila Taib) because he wanted the youths in Sibu to have the opportunity to pursue higher studies locally. But KLT is not a university.

“In 2013, there is finally a university in Sibu – UTS (University of Technology Sarawak), formerly UCTS, which offers opportunities for students in Sibu to pursue tertiary education locally,” he said.

According to him, Andrew’s efforts to set up UTS sought to avert further brain drain.

He said most youths here who chose to seek greener pastures overseas would not return to Sibu, as the town had little to offer.

“A lot of my friends have gone abroad and chosen not to come back to Sibu due to a lack of employment opportunities. I hope the elected MPs here will focus on this issue, provide more employment opportunities for youths,” he said.

“If young people can find better jobs in Sibu, they will be willing to come back. Youths these days prefer to start their own business.”