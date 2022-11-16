Sikie: GE15 platform for Selangau folk to unite, ensure GPS victory

SELANGAU (Nov 16): The 15th general election (GE15) is a platform for the people in Selangau to be united again, said Datuk John Sikie Tayai.

“I was very happy to see many old friends from the 1991 also present at this event.

“This shows that we all want to be together in ensuring victory of our candidate Edwin Banta,” he said when campaigning for Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) candidate Edwin Banta at Rumah Banyan, Sungai Wong, Ulu Mukah, Selangau Monday.

Sikie said in a democratic country like Malaysia, the government is chosen every five years and this government must be able to bring prosperity and development to the people.

“The three main political parties – Perikatan Nasional, Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan – will not be able to form a government without the support of GPS.

“In Sarawak, GPS is the force to establish a stable government. Therefore, we in Selangau must be united and support GPS and reclaim our (Selangau) seat,” said the Minister in the Premier’s Department.

Sikie said sometimes people were dissatisfied and angry about something, but when it comes to determining the future of the country, they cannot be controlled by their emotions.

“When we make decisions in anger we will make wrong decisions. On the other hand, when we are patient, we will eventually get some profit as well,” he said.

Thus, he called on the people to rally behind Edwin this GE15 to win in Selangau so that as the people’s voice in parliament, Edwin can bring more development to the people.

Sikie said for the past five years, development projects including minor rural project grants only came from him as Kakus assemblyman and Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira.

He said with Edwin winning in Selangau, the three of them could work together as a team since they are all from Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS).

“We need a leader who can work together and come up with development plans for the Selangau area,” he said.