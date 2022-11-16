Soon Koh claims S’wak govt has not done enough to help hardcore poor in state

SIBU (Nov 16): Sarawak government has not done enough to help the hardcore poor households across the state, claimed Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

According to the PSB aspirant for Sibu in this general polls, it is unacceptable that 97,000 households in Sarawak “are still living under the poverty line” given that the state is rich in resources.

“Parliament has been told that 97,000 families in Sarawak are still living under the poverty line and this is unacceptable. Sarawak, as a state, is rich and how can so many families still live under the poverty line?” he said during a press conference at the PSB Bawang Assan Branch here today.

Wong, who is Bawang Assan assemblyman, said the government ought to come up with measures to reach out to these hardcore poor households.

He said people of Sarawak need to have basic infrastructure facilities such as electricity and water supply, roads and bridges as well as Internet connectivity.

“Sarawak government has not done enough. Sarawak may be rich but the people are still poor,” he added.

He pointed out that PSB’s prime objective is to reclaim Sarawak’s rights enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) which had been eroded over the years.

He said the party also aimed at reclaiming the state’s oil and gas rights which had been eroded under the Petroleum Development Act 1974.

“We hope to reclaim such rights rightly belong to Sarawak. We would also like to stem out corruption and restore integrity, transparency and accountability in all governmental systems.

“Corruption is going to harm our economy very badly and scare away foreign investments,” he added.

On education, Wong asserted that Malaysians should be provided free education given that without talents and access to higher education, the country would not be able to progress or compete with other nations.

“PSB is a party that works for better livelihoods for the opportunity as we believe that this should be the prime objective of any government.

“We will give priority to offering better job opportunities, higher income, better education and healthcare facilities, more affordable housing and more conducive environment as these are the basic requirements and fundamental needs of the people,” he said.

He said PSB would also take care of the welfare of the low-income group.

In light of the current unpromising economic situation, Wong said the government should introduce measures to better people’s livelihoods during these difficult times.

“Sarawak government ought to bring in foreign direct investments and not big projects which are set to benefit certain companies. We should bring in FDIs particularly for the SMEs and more opportunities for the local young people, and not to bring in foreigners to work locally,” he added.