Soon Koh: PSB can bring real voices of Sarawakians to parliament

SIBU (Nov 16): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) can bring ‘real voices of Sarawak’ to parliament if its candidates are elected come Nov 19, said its president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

Wong, who is contesting in a parliamentary election for the first time this 15th general election (GE15), said no one should underestimate PSB, which had been called ‘a small party’.

He said this was because no coalition, be it Barisan Nasional (BN), Pakatan Harapan (PH) or Perikatan Nasional (PN) could achieve a simple majority after this election and form the next federal government. The coalition with the biggest winning number will have to work with other small parties.

“Our party is a small party compared to other parties. DAP has told voters not to vote for PSB because it is a small party and does not have a national organisation.

“Well, we are local-based and we know Sarawak best. We don’t know the outcome of the election now. Say, we get three or five seats, we may become a kingmaker. Who knows,” he told a press conference at the PSB Bawang Assan branch here today.

The Bawang Assan assemblyman said PSB ‘can bring the real voices of the Sarawak people to the Malaysian government’.

“Don’t undermine small parties like PSB,” he added.

Wong said during the Sheraton Move in early 2020, he had received phone calls from various leaders from Peninsular Malaysia because PSB had two MPs at that time.

“I got calls from many leaders – Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Tun Dr Mahathir and Tan Sri Muhyiddin. They needed the numbers. Hence, smaller parties can play a big role at the national level,” he said.

He also believed that whichever coalition wins this election would need to work with other parties to march into Putrajaya.

“BN, PH and PN are big groups. I don’t think any one group can form the government – they need a combination of a few parties. We will join whoever has the mandate and with conditions that are favourable to Sarawak,” he said.

He noted that the prime minister’s choice of PH – Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim – had talked about the importance of restoring integrity, transparency and accountability in the government.

“I totally agree with him,” he said, appealing to voters in Sarawak to support PSB so that we can work with Anwar and bring the voices of Sarawakians to him (Anwar).

The PSB heavyweight was quick to add: “DAP’s voices may be drowned by the big brothers in Peninsular Malaysia.”

“Anwar Ibrahim is my good friend, and we have to fight corruption which is doing a lot of damages to our country. Foreign investments would not want to come in if corruption is rampant.

“With corruption, Malaysia has no future. But let us play a role (to stem out corruption). We must also eradicate corruption in Sarawak,” Wong said.