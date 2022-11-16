Teo: PH federal government reviewed mega projects, saved Malaysia a lot of money

KUCHING (Nov 16): The Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government was able to review the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government’s mega projects and saved the country a lot of money, said Teo Nie Ching.

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) national publicity secretary said the PH government was competent in managing the country’s finances before its term in office was cut short.

“While 22 months in office may not be enough time, this does not mean that PH is not committed and sincere in building a better country. We have reviewed contracts signed by the previous BN government and this had saved the country a lot of money,” she said when campaigning at Mile 7 Sentosa Parade last night.

The former deputy minister of education said although the PH government collapsed after 22 months due to the political crisis, the votes cast in 2018 were instrumental to changes in the country, including the jailing of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

Teo called on voters to give PH a chance again and to elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the new prime minister.

“Nobody is perfect. I can guarantee you that PH will continue to make mistakes in the future but one thing I can assure you is that we are sincere in fighting for the betterment of our country for the next five years,” she said.

Teo added a research house has indicated PH is now the leading political coalition to form the federal government.

Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong said the parliamentary election presents an opportunity for voters to bring the country back on the right track, as well as to reject elements of corruption and extremism.

In his speech, DAP deputy chairman Gobind Singh Deo highlighted the achievements of the previous PH government.

He also urged voters to believe in fighting for a better future for the country again.