Think wisely, vote for Doris, Pantu folks told

SRI AMAN (Nov 16): The people of Pantu should think wisely and translate their support for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) into votes for the GPS candidate this 15th General Election (GE15), said Education, Innovation and Talent Development deputy minister II Datuk Francis Harden.

“We always hear people expressing their support for GPS candidate in a loud voice, but it is meaningless if it is not translated into votes for the GPS candidate. The ‘Tuai Rumah’ is responsible for getting his ‘anembiak’ (his people in the longhouse) to vote for the GPS candidate.

“Reading people’s mind is indeed difficult and something that is subjective, as Tok Nan (late chief minister Pehin Sri Adenan Satem) always said: ‘We eat and look for the same food, we sleep together but we have different dreams’. Based on that expression, it is not possible that there are some of us who only pretend to be good but are the opposite,” he said when speaking at a ‘Leader Meet the People’ event at Rh Tiam Bujang, Kpg Sebemban Jampu, Pantu, organised by SUPP Pantu branch recently.

The event was one of the activities of SUPP Pantu branch during this GE15, as a platform for GPS leaders to explain to the people the government’s policy and GPS manifesto.

Speaking at the event, organising chairman Cr Liew Shan Boo explained that the event was an effort to strengthen the relationship between the people and the leaders, and to cooperate in supporting the GPS candidate.

Also speaking at the event were community leaders such as Lt Kol (B) Mohd Melintang Abdullah, Penghulu Bangga Regih, Penghulu Andar Suntai and Tuai Rumah Tiam Bujang.

The community leaders also pledged their support for Sri Aman GPS candidate Datuk Seri Doris Sophia Brodie, and invited voters to vote for her, as she could guarantee development for Pantu.

During the event, there was also the handing-over of 50 SUPP membership application forms to Harden, who is also the SUPP Central treasurer general and SUPP Simanggang branch chairman.

Harden, who is also Simanggang state assemblyman, announced he had approved RM5,000 in Minor Rural Project (MRP) fund for 2023 for the Kpg Sebemban Jampu village security and development committee (JKKK) and RM3,000 for its Women’s Bureau to run their activities.

Meanwhile, in another session with the Kpg Bangkong Chinese community JKKK at Kapitan Bong Chok Lin’s residence, Harden told people in the surrounding area to come out and vote for the GPS candidate on polling day for a brighter future.

At the end of the programme, he also approved RM3,000 each for the JKKK of Kpg Cina Bangkong and Rapak, while its Women’s Bureau received RM5,000, under his MRP fund for 2023.

Also approved was RM5,000 for the JKKK of Cina Pekan Lachau and JKKK of Cina Pekan Pantu, respectively.