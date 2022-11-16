YouGov poll shows Pakatan in lead to win GE15, but Muhyiddin still most popular leader

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 16): Pakatan Harapan (PH) is likely to win the most votes in the 15th general election, according to the latest survey conducted between November 8 and November 14.

International data and analytics firm YouGov polled 2,687 Malaysians and found 35 per cent saying they would vote PH, while another 20 per cent would go for Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Only 17 per cent said they were for Barisan Nasional (BN), the pollster said in the release of its survey findings today.

Of the other coalitions listed, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) had the support of 3 per cent, while Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA), Warisan and Gerakan Rakyat Sabah had 1 per cent each.

Another 3 per cent of Malaysians surveyed said they would vote for “others”, such as independent candidates, while 20 per cent did not know who they wanted to vote for or preferred not to say.

In its poll of the political leaders, YouGov found Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is the most-liked with 33 per cent of Malaysians having a positive image of the PN chairman.

PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was runner up, scoring 29 per cent support from the Malaysians polled.

Caretaker prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is Umno vice-president, was liked by 22 per cent and PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang had a good reputation among 16 per cent.

Former two-time prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is leading the unregistered Malay Muslim political outfit GTA in the election, was the least liked, with only 14 per cent giving him a thumbs up.

When asked to rank their top three most important issues, the most picked issue was the rising costs of goods and services — selected by 51 per cent of respondents.

Government integrity was in the top three of 38 per cent of respondents, while 37 per cent chose income and salaries.

Another 28 per cent chose stability, while 22 per cent chose protecting Bumiputera rights.

The 15th general election of Malaysia will be conducted on November 19, with some 21 million Malaysians eligible to vote. – Malay Mail