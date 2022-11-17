266 Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 17): Sabah recorded 266 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday with an increased positivity rate of 15.68 per cent.

This was shared by Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

With these new cases, the state’s infection tally climbed to 402,518.

“The new cases were detected from 1,696 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

“Kota Kinabalu recorded triple-digit infections with 117 cases or 44 per cent of the total number of new cases in Sabah,” he said.

Masidi also said five districts reported double-digit infections namely Tuaran with 34 cases, Lahad Datu 31, Papar 19, Sandakan 13 and Tawau 10.

Districts with zero case are Kalabakan, Keningau, Kinabatangan, Kuala Penyu, Pitas, Ranau, Semporna, Sipitang, Tambunan, Telupid and Tongod.

From the 266 cases, 261 are under Categories 1 and 2, three in Category 4 and one each in Categories 3 and 5.