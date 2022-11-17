480 Filipinos deported from Sandakan

KOTA KINABALU (17 Nov): The State Immigration Department continues deportation of illegal immigrants with 480 Filipinos sent back to their country on Nov 16.

Sabah Immigration Director Sharifah Sitti Saleha Habib Yussof, in a statement said the 480 illegal immigrants were those held at the Immigration Deportation Centre in Tawau, and were deported from Sandakan port to Zamboanga City in the Philippines.

They comprise 340 men, 82 women and 58 children below the age of 12.

Sharifah said the detainees were detained by the Sabah Immigration Department for numerous immigration offenses under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Immigration Regulations 1963.

Meanwhile, Sharifah said since the deportation operation started, the State Immigration Department had deported 3,015 Filipinas, 1,427 Indonesians and 216 other nationalities.

She said more operations will be carried out from time to time and reminded those who intended to work in the country to obtain the proper documents.