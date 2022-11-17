96 Medamit flood victims housed at community hall

LIMBANG (Nov 17): A temporary evacuation centre (PPS) opened in the district yesterday after floods hit the northern region.

Zone 7 Limbang Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal said the PPS is located at the Medamit community hall.

“The PPS, which opened at 5pm yesterday, is currently housing 96 victims comprising 70 adults, including four elderly folk and a disabled person, 23 children, and three babies from 34 households affected by floods,” he said.

Awangku Hazmin said all evacuees are from Hujung Jalan Medamit, which was hit by flooding after heavy rain overnight.

Several houses were inundated with up to two feet (0.6 metres) of floodwater with a rising trend, he said.

The heavy rain overnight also caused flooding in Kampung Lubuk Pusu, Medamit, with flooding as deep as one foot (0.3 metres) with a rising trend despite the fine weather.

However, none of the 267 flood victims from 28 households in the longhouse were evacuated as they moved to second floor of the building.