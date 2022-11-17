Abg Jo: RM350 mln to be set aside for flood mitigation in Stampin

KUCHING (Nov 17): The Sarawak government under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will address the issue of flood-prone areas under Stampin, particularly the Stampin resettlement scheme, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said an allocation of RM350 million would be set aside for projects to resolve the issue by next year.

“I was briefed earlier that areas here in Stutong tend to flood due to lowlands and that flash floods tend to occur whenever there’s heavy rain.

“I have checked to see if we still have any more allocation for the new year and I will allocate RM350 million and we will carry out the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) project there,” he said at Sarawak United People’s Party’s (SUPP) ceramah which was held at the compound of Aeroville Mall in Stutong tonight.

He gave his assurance that he along with SUPP candidate for Stampin and Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang and Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap, would do what they can to come up with a proper plan to resolve the flood woes in these constituencies.

“I will bring the general manager of Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) with me tonight (to check the areas) and this is what we call development.

“When we want to transform, whatever we promise, we must deliver and I have delivered my promise all this while unlike the Stampin MP (Chong Chieng Jen) who never came to check. He only ‘tengok saja’,” he said in citing SUPP president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian’s favourite catchphrase.

This elicited cheers from a raucous crowd who came in throngs to hear the Premier stump for GPS candidates Lo who is gunning for a win in Stampin, and Eric Tay Tze Kok, who is contesting in Bandar Kuching.

Abang Johari said the time is nigh for GPS to wrest Stampin and Bandar Kuching constituencies from Democratic Action Party (DAP) following the coalition’s success in recapturing Kota Sentosa in the state election last year.

“This general election marks the first time GPS is contesting on its own without any affiliation to other parties.

“We are on our own. We have fielded 31 candidates in all state parliamentary constituencies and we want all of these seats to be won by GPS,” he said.

The GPS chairman urged voters in Sarawak not to be taken in by the sweet promises of opposition parties such as DAP.

“Someone previously said that Sarawak will go bankrupt within three years but instead, our revenue has increased over the years and we are now financially stronger.

“That is why I want to set up our sovereign wealth fund with the tabling of the Bill at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting next week.

“I will also be announcing the state’s total revenue in the Sitting then. I can’t announce the figure just yet but I can assure you that it’s a double-digit billion and hence the reason why I dare to announce an allocation of RM350 million to address the issue of floods,” he said.

Later, Abang Johari when asked whether GPS campaigns have been successful in winning voters over, told reporters to wait till polling day.

“We’ll see on Nov 19 how’s the response (of the voters),” he said when met briefly.